Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,376,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.17 and a 1-year high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. Analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

