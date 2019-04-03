Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Macatawa Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $344.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $28,433.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,700 shares in the company, valued at $824,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 50.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

