M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,711,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,528,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

