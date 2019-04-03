LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). LSC Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.70 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKSD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LKSD opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34. LSC Communications has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

