LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 108,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,018,556.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

