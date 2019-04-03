LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,867 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2821 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

