Felicity Huffman along with actresses Lori Loughlin faced court looks Wednesday on charges they took part.

The actresses together with Mossimo Giannulli Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, and dozens of other people had been charged last month in a scheme in which police say parents compensated an admissions adviser to bribe rig test scores and faculty coaches to obtain their kids into universities.

Loughlin, huffman and Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had been a Target manufacturer, have not commented on the allegations. They had been set to make their initial appearances from the federal court along with different parents billed the strategy of Boston.

Huffman arrived at the courthouse morning, hours before the hearing was scheduled to start.

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky about the sitcom”Full House” from the 1980s and’90s, and also Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters branded as recruits to the University of Southern California team group, although neither engaged in the game.

The Hallmark Channel — where Loughlin starred in hot vacation movies and the show”When Calls the Heart” — cut ties Loughlin per day after her arrest.

Societal networking celebrity Olivia Jade Giannulli, loughlin and Giannulli’s daughter, was dropped with cosmetics retailer Sephora and hair goods firm TRESemme out of advertising deals.

Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of ABC’s”Desperate Housewives,” is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable contribution to cheat for her daughter’s college entrance exam.

One of the other parents Wednesday expected from the Boston court was Gordon Caplan, former co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, based in New York.

Caplan is accused of committing $75,000 to get a test supervisor later it was taken by her to correct the responses. The firm of caplan said following his arrest he was put on a leave of absence.

A couple of coaches weren’t guilty, including tennis coach Gordon Ernst who is accused of becoming $2.7 million in bribes to designate 12 or more applicants as people to Georgetown.

