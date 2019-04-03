Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0792 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, LATOKEN, YoBit and DEx.top. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $61.62 million and $8.33 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00390250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01726146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00243868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00463354 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,809,765 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, Binance, Tidex, Coinbe, LATOKEN, Upbit, DragonEX, IDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, YoBit, Allbit, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bitbns and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

