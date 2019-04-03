Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.14

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 65.07 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).

In related news, insider George Culmer purchased 102,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 83 ($1.08) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73 ($0.95).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

