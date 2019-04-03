LivaNova (LIVN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alistair Simpson sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $40,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $144,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $472,350. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, grace capital raised its stake in LivaNova by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

