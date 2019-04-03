Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $127,413.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,036,000 after buying an additional 200,381 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 377.8% during the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 236,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 186,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 329,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,961. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 11.62%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

