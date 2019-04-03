LiteBitcoin Trading Up 42.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5,874.00 and $309.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

