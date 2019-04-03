Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Liontrust Asset Management stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 610 ($7.97). The stock had a trading volume of 73,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,948. The firm has a market cap of $307.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.74. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 530 ($6.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 68,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.74), for a total value of £404,803.68 ($528,947.71).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.