Linde (LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.18

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.18 and last traded at $176.90, with a volume of 713673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.93.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $115,455,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

