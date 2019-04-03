Lighthouse Group (LGT) Shares Up 21.1%

Shares of Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) shot up 21.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.42). 312,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 331,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lighthouse Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.
Lighthouse Group Company Profile (LON:LGT)
Lighthouse Group plc provides financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization and related services to financial advisers in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: National, Network, and Wealth management. The company offers financial advice and solutions under the Lighthouse Financial Advice brand; and advisory services, including regulatory cover, risk management, professional indemnity insurance, and income collection and processing services under the Lighthouse Advisory Services brand.
