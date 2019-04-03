Life Storage Inc (LSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,593. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,534,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.