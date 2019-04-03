Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,058 Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,058 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 4.22.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.52). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 267.40%. The company had revenue of $62.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,058 Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/liberty-wealth-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-2058-canopy-growth-corp-cgc.html.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules, and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.