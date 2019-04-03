Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,886,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,948,000 after acquiring an additional 852,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Garmin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,737 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,188,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,628,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $88.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.14 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/liberty-wealth-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-garmin-ltd-grmn.html.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.