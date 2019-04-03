Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 117,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $344,003.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,857,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $8.00 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.26.

WARNING: “Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/liberty-wealth-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.