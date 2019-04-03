Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 481 Accenture Plc (ACN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $175.37 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

WARNING: “Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 481 Accenture Plc (ACN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/liberty-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-481-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.