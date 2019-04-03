Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 858,377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,197,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,445 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,141,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.00. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.04 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

