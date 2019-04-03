LePen (LEPEN) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. LePen has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LePen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LePen has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.03466167 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000610 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020111 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen Coin Profile

LePen (LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

Buying and Selling LePen

LePen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LePen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LePen using one of the exchanges listed above.

