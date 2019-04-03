Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €17.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEO. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leoni has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.61 ($27.45).

ETR LEO opened at €18.42 ($21.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Leoni has a twelve month low of €16.93 ($19.69) and a twelve month high of €58.24 ($67.72).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

