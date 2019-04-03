Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/lennar-co-len-shares-sold-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.