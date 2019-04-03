Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5,332.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,802 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,318,000. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,974,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

