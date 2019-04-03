Legal & General Group Plc Has $21.73 Million Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,581 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NUAN opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $89,987.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,935 shares of company stock worth $1,625,372. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

