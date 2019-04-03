Legal & General Group Plc Has $19.86 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $170,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

