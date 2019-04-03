Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. 916,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,084,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LPTX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.
