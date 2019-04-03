Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. 916,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,084,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPTX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CEO Christopher Mirabelli acquired 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Stock Price Down 6.3%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/leap-therapeutics-lptx-stock-price-down-6-3.html.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.