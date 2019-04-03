Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shares Up 5.2%

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.62. 2,581,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,964,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 41,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $516,343.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at $846,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock worth $999,721 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,929,000 after purchasing an additional 341,529 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

