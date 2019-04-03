Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Director Sells $244,100.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Derace L. Schaffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,379. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Lantheus had a return on equity of 73.07% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 796,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 933,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

