Lancashire’s (LRE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 618 ($8.08) to GBX 676 ($8.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lancashire to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 670.82 ($8.77).

LRE stock opened at GBX 653 ($8.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 667.50 ($8.72). The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £8,671 ($11,330.20).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

