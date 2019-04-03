Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.18. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 160.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

