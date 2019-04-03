Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 542,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 187,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 94,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,632,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

