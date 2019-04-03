Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-shares-bought-by-private-trust-co-na.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.