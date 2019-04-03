L.B. Foster (FSTR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

FSTR opened at $19.66 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.09.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

