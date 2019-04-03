Kuai Token (KT) Price Down 2% This Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00380324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.01657376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00245612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00408937 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,484,746 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.