KT (KT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 49663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

KT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura raised KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

