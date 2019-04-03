Kraton Corp (KRA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraton by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kraton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kraton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRA opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.09. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.29 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kraton in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraton in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

