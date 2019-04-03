Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 497,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,702. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a PE ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,868,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

