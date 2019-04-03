Kore Price Tops $0.70 (KORE)

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Kore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00013221 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Kore has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $28,516.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kore has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kore

Kore is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,154,070 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life . Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kore using one of the exchanges listed above.

