Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) PT Set at €38.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €38.40 ($44.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.89 ($46.38).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

