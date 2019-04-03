KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

