Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.64.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

