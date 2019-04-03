KiloCoin (KLC) Price Hits $0.0317

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One KiloCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. KiloCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KiloCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.01744207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002723 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001363 BTC.

KiloCoin Profile

KiloCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com . KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KiloCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KiloCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KiloCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.