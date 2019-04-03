KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.63 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 649,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069,411. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

