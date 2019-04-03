Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,084,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,833,000 after acquiring an additional 795,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,293,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 142.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 548,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,852,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,669,000 after acquiring an additional 493,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $3,962,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,128 shares in the company, valued at $27,495,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/kentucky-retirement-systems-takes-position-in-copart-inc-cprt.html.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.