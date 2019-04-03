Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $889,328.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total value of $2,790,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $291.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

