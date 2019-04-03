Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

