Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,606 Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

