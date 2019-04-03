Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

